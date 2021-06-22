First resident Delta case detected

The first local resident Covid case with the Delta variant has been detected following genome sequencing.

A Gibraltar Government spokesman told the Chronicle the person was vaccinated, had recently travelled from Spain and was tested for Covid-19 on June 19.

The spokesman added the Government is “unaware at this time” if there was any community transmission.

The Delta variant was first identified in India, and close contacts of the local Delta case have been required to self-isolate.

A further two Covid cases were also identified on Tuesday, the first is a fully vaccinated resident aged 75-80 and the second is a fully vaccinated visitor aged 60-65.

The new resident case in Gibraltar was not a close contact of an existing active case.

Overall, there are 12 active cases in Gibraltar, 10 residents and two visitors.

On Tuesday there were 42 pending test results and 33 people in self-isolation.