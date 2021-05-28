First woman inspector hopes others will follow
First woman Inspector, Debbie Jones, has inspired others to follow in her footsteps to achieve further success within the Royal Gibraltar Police. When Ms Jones joined the RGP 20 years ago she was one of just 10 female officers. Now 20 years later, she the first woman in the RGPs almost 200-year history promoted to...
