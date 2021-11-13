Five arrests after violent incident near Waterport Roundabout

Police have arrested at least five people following a violent incident next to the Bahia Bar near the Waterport Roundabout.

Video of the incident circulated widely on social media showed a man being knocked down by a vehicle during the disturbance.

“There were assaults, violent disorder and cars were being driven in an extremely dangerous manner,” the Royal Gibraltar Police said in a statement.

“Officers were immediately deployed to the scene and two individuals required hospital attention.”

“Within an hour of the start of the incident, at least five arrests had been made.”

The RGP is investigating the incident and said it was grateful for the video evidence which has already been made available to officers.

It also made an appeal for further evidence.

“We would be grateful for any additional video/photographic material to be forwarded to the RGP via our website www.police.gi,” the statement said.

“Similarly we would welcome any statements from eye witnesses of the incident and they should contact the duty officer at New Mole House Police Station on 20072500.”

The Commissioner of Police, Richard Ullger, reassured the community that as soon as the incident was reported to police, the Gold Commander, Superintendent Romero, took strategic command of the police response.

He added that this disorder in Gibraltar will not be tolerated and that he will use all the resources available to bring those responsible to justice.