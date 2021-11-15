Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 15th Nov, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Five charged following Bahia Bar incident

Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
15th November 2021

Five individuals will appear before the Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning after being charged in relation to an incident outside Bahia Bar on Saturday.

The five, including a 16-year old juvenile, were remanded in custody after their arrest.

Mark Macias, 30, was charged with discharging a firearm; violent disorder; possession of a prohibited weapon; possession of cannabis and resisting police.

Callum Brayson, 18, was charged with causing harm by furious driving; driving without insurance; driving without a licence and violent disorder

Luie Gaivizo, 27, has been charged with violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Daniel Bates, 20, has been charged with violent disorder.

A 16-year old teenager has also been charged with violent disorder.

In a statement, the RGP said the investigation is still ongoing and is likely to include other persons of interest.

Most Read

Local News

Five arrests after violent incident near Waterport Roundabout

Sat 13th Nov, 2021

Local News

Five charged following Bahia Bar incident

Mon 15th Nov, 2021

Local News

Stark warning from Government as Covid-19 cases continue to rise

Fri 12th Nov, 2021

Sports

Shania Robba hitting right notes in U.K.

Sun 14th Nov, 2021

Local News

Govt sets out new timeframe for delayed affordable housing schemes

Mon 15th Nov, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th November 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Govt sets out new timeframe for delayed affordable housing schemes

15th November 2021

Local News
Attitudes to diabetes must change, charity warns

15th November 2021

Local News
Christopher Lloyd brings new environmentally focused children’s book to Gibraltar

15th November 2021

Local News
Customs officers escalate industrial action in shift rotation dispute

14th November 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021