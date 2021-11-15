Five charged following Bahia Bar incident
Five individuals will appear before the Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning after being charged in relation to an incident outside Bahia Bar on Saturday.
The five, including a 16-year old juvenile, were remanded in custody after their arrest.
Mark Macias, 30, was charged with discharging a firearm; violent disorder; possession of a prohibited weapon; possession of cannabis and resisting police.
Callum Brayson, 18, was charged with causing harm by furious driving; driving without insurance; driving without a licence and violent disorder
Luie Gaivizo, 27, has been charged with violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon.
Daniel Bates, 20, has been charged with violent disorder.
A 16-year old teenager has also been charged with violent disorder.
In a statement, the RGP said the investigation is still ongoing and is likely to include other persons of interest.