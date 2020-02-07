Five more streets to get heritage plaques

Five more streets in Gibraltar will form part of the Old Street Signs project led by the Ministry of Business, Tourism and Transport.

Engraved street plaques will be placed containing a short description of the street’s old colloquial name and from where it derives.

In collaboration with the Gibraltar Heritage Trust and working jointly with local historians, the easily identifiable plaques will be located at Library Ramp ‘El Balali’, New Passage ‘Calle Peligro’, Boschetti’s Steps ‘Escalera del Tio Pepe’, Town Range – ‘Calle Cuarteles’, Crutchett’s Ramp ‘La Calera’.

A leaflet with an informational street map with a recommended trail can be picked up from the Gibraltar Heritage Trust and all Tourist Information offices.

“This will take you into the historic old town for the main stops on route,” a spokesman for the Government said.

“The route aims to give you a feel for the history of Gibraltar’s street names and events or activities that led them to be known by this colloquial name.”

“Street names in Gibraltar became official in the 1970’s, when street signs written in English were first erected by the Police.”

“Until then, streets had no official names and were therefore referred to either by their function or relevance, after some landmark or building on the street, or after an important property owner living on that street.”

Minister for Business, Tourism and Transport, Vijay Daryanani, said: “In line with the Government’s manifesto commitment to continue with the installation of the traditional street signs, I am pleased to announce this next phase of plaques that best describes our street heritage, the origin of its respective names and its traditional colloquial equivalent.”