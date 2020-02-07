Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 7th Feb, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Five more streets to get heritage plaques

By Chronicle Staff
7th February 2020

Five more streets in Gibraltar will form part of the Old Street Signs project led by the Ministry of Business, Tourism and Transport.
Engraved street plaques will be placed containing a short description of the street’s old colloquial name and from where it derives.
In collaboration with the Gibraltar Heritage Trust and working jointly with local historians, the easily identifiable plaques will be located at Library Ramp ‘El Balali’, New Passage ‘Calle Peligro’, Boschetti’s Steps ‘Escalera del Tio Pepe’, Town Range – ‘Calle Cuarteles’, Crutchett’s Ramp ‘La Calera’.
A leaflet with an informational street map with a recommended trail can be picked up from the Gibraltar Heritage Trust and all Tourist Information offices.
“This will take you into the historic old town for the main stops on route,” a spokesman for the Government said.
“The route aims to give you a feel for the history of Gibraltar’s street names and events or activities that led them to be known by this colloquial name.”
“Street names in Gibraltar became official in the 1970’s, when street signs written in English were first erected by the Police.”
“Until then, streets had no official names and were therefore referred to either by their function or relevance, after some landmark or building on the street, or after an important property owner living on that street.”
Minister for Business, Tourism and Transport, Vijay Daryanani, said: “In line with the Government’s manifesto commitment to continue with the installation of the traditional street signs, I am pleased to announce this next phase of plaques that best describes our street heritage, the origin of its respective names and its traditional colloquial equivalent.”

Most Read

Local News

GBX moves to Estonia due to Brexit uncertainty

Wed 5th Feb, 2020

Local News

Local accountant arrested on suspicion of money laundering in cross-border investigation

Fri 7th Feb, 2020

Local News

A solemn ceremony laced with chants and cheers as Gibraltar lowers EU flag

Sat 1st Feb, 2020

Features

The hidden secrets of Bolonia’s beaches

Thu 6th Feb, 2020

Brexit

UK and Gib play down claims on Rock and future negotiation 

Mon 3rd Feb, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th February 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Local accountant arrested on suspicion of money laundering in cross-border investigation

7th February 2020

Local News
Dead turtle highlights impact of plastic pollution

7th February 2020

Local News
Pro-Life campaigners rally in Casemates as countdown to referendum starts

7th February 2020

Local News
Logistical preparations under way for March abortion referendum

7th February 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020