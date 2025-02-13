Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Five Nigerian men to appear in court on fraud and immigration charges

By Nathan Barcio
13th February 2025

Five Nigerian men accused of arriving in Gibraltar with fraudulent travel documents will appear before the Magistrates’ Court on Friday. 

Sunday Aare, 28, Wasiu Adetoro, 26, Onyedika Emesiana, 34, Chinonso Oliver, 39, and Ogbe Omozore, 45, were all charged by the RGP on Thursday with fraud by false representation and being a non-Gibraltarian found in Gibraltar without a valid permit or certificate. 

The charges follow an investigation by the RGP’s Special Branch. 

“Their arrests came after the suspects arrived in Gibraltar last Tuesday via the airport and presented documents to Borders and Coastguards Agency (BCA) officials, purporting to be seamen travelling to Gibraltar to join a vessel,” the RGP said in a statement.  

“One of the individuals returned to the airport the following day and a BCA officer reported the suspect’s travel history as suspicious.”  

“Subsequent checks showed that some of his supporting documents were fraudulent, but of a high quality.”  

“Enquiries identified four other Nigerian seamen that had entered in a similar fashion who were quickly located by Special Branch detectives in the Line Wall Road area, who were then arrested with the support of Response Team and Traffic officers.” 

The five men are on remand at New Mole House and are due to appear before the Magistrates’ Court on Friday. 

