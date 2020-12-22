Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Five people fined after No.6 protest last week

By Chronicle Staff
22nd December 2020

Four people involved in a protest outside No.6 Convent Place last Friday have been fined £1,000 under Covid-19 rules banning large gatherings in public.

The four were among a group of around 100 people who gathered outside No.6 Convent Place to protest at the short notice with which a 7pm curfew was imposed on restaurants and bars on what should have been their busiest night before Christmas.

The Commissioner of Police, Richard Ullger, had served written warnings on the four on Friday afternoon ahead of the protest, warning them not to breach the Covid-19 regulations.

Each will be served with a £1,000 fixed penalty notice.

A fifth individual present at the demonstration will be fined £100.

While he had not been served with a written warning prior to the protest, the Royal Gibraltar Police claimed he failed to comply with the directions of a police officer while at the gathering.

 

