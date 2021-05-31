Five rescued at sea after distress call to RGP

Five migrants were rescued at sea on Sunday after making a distress call to the Royal Gibraltar Police when their small inflatable dinghy began to sink.

The five Moroccan males were on a three-metre dinghy that was taking on water about 7km south of Europa Point.

One of the men called the RGP Control Room at around 9.24am and a coordinated rescue operation was launched involving RGP Marine Section officers, the Gibraltar Defence Police, HM Customs, the Gibraltar Port Authority and Spanish authorities.

The dinghy was located in a shipping lane outside British Gibraltar territorial waters after just 20 minutes of searching.

All five males, who were in good health, were rescued by Spain’s Salvamento Maritimo with the RGP Marine Section in attendance.