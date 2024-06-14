Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 14th Jun, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Flags at half-mast remember Jimmy Dalmedo

By Chronicle Staff
14th June 2024

The Government paid tribute to Jimmy Dalmedo, the former driver of five of Gibraltar’s Chief Ministers, who died earlier this week aged 71. 

The flags at No.6 Convent Place flew at half-mast on Thursday morning until his funeral, with an empty G1 car escorting him to his resting place. 

Before retiring in 2019, Mr Dalmedo had driven former Chief Ministers Sir Peter Caruana, Sir Joe Bossano, Adolfo Canepa and Sir Joshua Hassan, as well as current Chief Minister Fabian Picardo. 

Mr Picardo and Minister for Economic Development Sir Joe Bossano, alongside staff from No.6 Convent Place, watched on as the funeral escort passed by on Thursday. 

They followed the escort and walked to the funeral service where the Sea Scouts band performed outside the Cathedral of St Mary the Crowned. 

Later on, Mr Picardo released a message on social media platform ‘X’ that this had been one of his saddest days in No.6. 

“Jimmy was totally dedicated to his job, always ensuring the G1 was spotless and roadworthy for his numerous trips across Gibraltar and on occasions abroad, mainly in Spain, once the Border opened,” a statement from the Government said. 

“He was an early riser making his way to the garage long before he was needed so that no Chief Minister would waste any time waiting for his car.” 

“The few moments of spare time Jimmy had were mainly dedicated to his family and his unwavering commitment to the Sea Scouts Movement, in which he served for most of his life becoming a Scout Leader and Drum Major.”  

“Jimmy was an extremely proud Gibraltarian and a very popular member of the staff at No6 Convent Place. He leaves his wife Moira, sons Hamish and Stuart and several grandchildren. He will be sorely missed. May he rest in peace.” 

Mr Picardo said Jimmy was the “life and soul of any journey, short or long, and of the private office at No.6 Convent Place on good days and bad days.” 

“He is one of the few things that all of the Chief Ministers to date have had in common,” Mr Picardo said. 

“He lightened the hardest moments and provided that Llanito grounding in the office to all of us who had the pleasure of working alongside him. Every day would start with a loud “Morning Sir” to every incumbent of the post.”  

“Jimmy was also a huge part of the lives of the children of all Chief Ministers, with a kindly approach to all our loved ones. He will be sadly mourned by all of us today.” 

“Indeed, all my living predecessors join me in expressing condolences to Jimmy’s family as his deep friendship and loyalty knew no partisanship.” 

 “The least we can do for our late, beloved, friend, is to escort his last journey to his final resting place with an empty G1 to signify our sense of loss.” 

Most Read

Local News

Drama off Camp Bay as Spanish speedboat enters demarcated swimming zone during chase

Fri 7th Jun, 2024

Local News

MONEYVAL experts say Gibraltar has improved measures for tackling money laundering and terrorist financing

Thu 13th Jun, 2024

UK/Spain News

Labour manifesto includes commitment to ‘always’ defend Rock’s British sovereignty and self-determination

Thu 13th Jun, 2024

Local News

Over 15,000 outstanding court warrants yet to be executed

Mon 10th Jun, 2024

Opinion & Analysis

Changing landscape of the GHA Board

Mon 10th Jun, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th June 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Commonwealth essay winners receive awards

14th June 2024

Local News
Housing Minister addresses Varyl Begg Tenants concerns

14th June 2024

Local News
Promotion at Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service

14th June 2024

Local News
TNP youth volunteer wins international photography award

13th June 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024