Flags at half-mast remember Jimmy Dalmedo

The Government paid tribute to Jimmy Dalmedo, the former driver of five of Gibraltar’s Chief Ministers, who died earlier this week aged 71.

The flags at No.6 Convent Place flew at half-mast on Thursday morning until his funeral, with an empty G1 car escorting him to his resting place.

Before retiring in 2019, Mr Dalmedo had driven former Chief Ministers Sir Peter Caruana, Sir Joe Bossano, Adolfo Canepa and Sir Joshua Hassan, as well as current Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.

Mr Picardo and Minister for Economic Development Sir Joe Bossano, alongside staff from No.6 Convent Place, watched on as the funeral escort passed by on Thursday.

They followed the escort and walked to the funeral service where the Sea Scouts band performed outside the Cathedral of St Mary the Crowned.

Later on, Mr Picardo released a message on social media platform ‘X’ that this had been one of his saddest days in No.6.

“Jimmy was totally dedicated to his job, always ensuring the G1 was spotless and roadworthy for his numerous trips across Gibraltar and on occasions abroad, mainly in Spain, once the Border opened,” a statement from the Government said.

“He was an early riser making his way to the garage long before he was needed so that no Chief Minister would waste any time waiting for his car.”

“The few moments of spare time Jimmy had were mainly dedicated to his family and his unwavering commitment to the Sea Scouts Movement, in which he served for most of his life becoming a Scout Leader and Drum Major.”

“Jimmy was an extremely proud Gibraltarian and a very popular member of the staff at No6 Convent Place. He leaves his wife Moira, sons Hamish and Stuart and several grandchildren. He will be sorely missed. May he rest in peace.”

Mr Picardo said Jimmy was the “life and soul of any journey, short or long, and of the private office at No.6 Convent Place on good days and bad days.”

“He is one of the few things that all of the Chief Ministers to date have had in common,” Mr Picardo said.

“He lightened the hardest moments and provided that Llanito grounding in the office to all of us who had the pleasure of working alongside him. Every day would start with a loud “Morning Sir” to every incumbent of the post.”

“Jimmy was also a huge part of the lives of the children of all Chief Ministers, with a kindly approach to all our loved ones. He will be sadly mourned by all of us today.”

“Indeed, all my living predecessors join me in expressing condolences to Jimmy’s family as his deep friendship and loyalty knew no partisanship.”

“The least we can do for our late, beloved, friend, is to escort his last journey to his final resting place with an empty G1 to signify our sense of loss.”