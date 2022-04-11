Fleeing war, another Ukrainian family arrives in Gibraltar
Three weeks into the war, Julia Vaskovych was adamant to stay by her husband’s side, but he told her to leave him in Ukraine, flee to Gibraltar and find a safe home for their three-year-old son, Egor. After weeks of living in stress, fleeing her home in Kyiv for a small village, hiding at night...
