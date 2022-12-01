‘Flexibility of mindset’ and ‘absolute determination to succeed' underpin treaty talks, UK ambassador says
Hugh Elliott, the UK Ambassador to Spain, on Thursday underscored the “flexibility of mindset” underpinning the negotiation for a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar, stressing the UK Government’s “determination” to secure a deal “of benefit to absolutely everybody”. In an interview with the Chronicle during a visit to Gibraltar and the Campo, Mr Elliott said there...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here