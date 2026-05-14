Flora and fauna conference to focus on regional conservation challenges

A conference on the flora, fauna and ecology of the Campo de Gibraltar will be held at the University of Gibraltar this weekend, bringing together researchers and environmental specialists from across the region.

The XV Conference on the Flora, Fauna and Ecology of the Campo de Gibraltar will take place on Saturday and Sunday at the Europa Point campus.

The programme was announced by Dr John Cortes, the Minister for Environment, at a press conference at the Mancomunidad de Municipios del Campo de Gibraltar, chaired by Mancomunidad President Susana Pérez Custodio.

Dr Cortes attended the press conference alongside Eduardo Briones, Director of the Instituto de Estudios Campogibraltareños, which is coordinating the event.

The conference will focus on biodiversity, conservation and ecological challenges affecting the Campo de Gibraltar, Gibraltar and the Strait area.

Topics include cetacean populations in the Strait of Gibraltar, bird migration, forest ecosystems, climate-related invasive species, cave ecology and the environmental future of Gibraltar.

Dr Cortes said: “These conferences, the first of which was held in Gibraltar 33 years ago in 1993, are an important example of the close academic and environmental cooperation that exists across our region. By working together and sharing scientific knowledge we strengthen our ability to protect the unique wildlife and habitats of the Campo de Gibraltar and the Strait for future generations.”

The conference is dedicated to the late Fernando Barrios Partida, naturalist and founding member of La Asociación Española de Fotógrafos de Naturaleza.

It will also include a visit to Gorham’s Cave on Sunday.

Researchers from Gibraltar, Spain and beyond will present studies and findings throughout the two-day event.