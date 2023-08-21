Fog disrupts flights

The fog caused flight delays on Monday morning, with easyJet cancelling its return flight to Manchester when the inbound flight was diverted to Malaga.

The British Airways flight landed after it held off for nearly an hour, while the easyJet Gatwick flight landed but was also delayed leaving the UK.

easyJet told the Chronicle the Manchester flight was “unable to land due to adverse weather conditions and was required to divert to Malaga where we arranged for coaches to transfer passengers onwards to Gibraltar.”

“The return flight EZY2268 was subsequently cancelled.”

The airline did not answer why passengers were not bussed up to the Spanish airport.

“We are doing everything possible to minimise the disruption for our customers and notified them directly of their options including a free transfer to an alternative flight including with alternative carriers or a refund and have provided overnight hotel accommodation and meals for those customers who require them,” it said in an emailed response to questions.

“While this is outside of our control, we would like to apologise to passengers for any inconvenience caused as a result of the weather.”