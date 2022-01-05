Football confirms protocols still in place
The Gibraltar FA have confirmed that it’s covid-19 protocols are still in place with provisions already in place for potential postponement of matches due to the spread of covid-19. With the league due to resume this week the association will be assessing its current position with respect to its guidelines and testing procedures as it...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here