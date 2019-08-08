For 400 Ghanaian children, local volunteers provide the gift of reading
Louise Barea, a staff nurse at the Primary Care Centre, and her team of 28 local volunteers have returned from Ghana after building library that will benefit 400 children. She now sets her sights on the next project, a nursery. This will also form part of her charity work with HelpmelearnAfrica. Plans for this project...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here