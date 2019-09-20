Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

For ancient mariners, Gibraltar was home to the Gorgon Medusa

By Gabriella Peralta
20th September 2019

Ancient mariners may have believed that Gibraltar was home to the feared snake-headed Gorgon Medusa, according to a discovery in Gorham’s Cave that bridges the divide between Greek mythology and archaeology. Clive Finlayson, Director of the Gibraltar National Museum, revealed the fragments alongside the caretaker Minister for Heritage, Dr John Cortes, during the opening session...

