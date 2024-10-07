Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 7th Oct, 2024

For many local children, digital footprints begin before age 5

Photo by Peter Byrne/PA.

By Gabriella Peralta
7th October 2024

A recent survey by the Gibraltar Regulatory Authority has found that many children under five years old are actively contributing to their digital footprints through their use of the internet.

A total of 1332 local schoolchildren between the ages of nine and 14 years completed the survey, sharing information about what apps they use and how they build their online presence.

The survey, which analyses children’s internet usage, has found that 90% of respondents stated that they were aged 12 and under when they started contributing to their digital footprint through their use of the internet, online sites and apps.

Of these, almost 20% of local schoolchildren surveyed by the GRA said they began contributing to their online footprint from under five years old.

The results were found to be concerning by the GRA if the online sites and apps used by the children or the content they were being exposed to on the internet were not age appropriate.

The GRA added that “media rich” sites like TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram may expose children to privacy risks which they may not be fully aware of or understand.

“In some cases, a digital footprint may exist even before birth, for example when an ultrasound image is posted, or a video of a gender reveal celebration is shared online,” the GRA said.

“Nowadays, many are chronicling their lives, their friends’ lives, and the lives of their families at an incredible rate.”

“This is likely to be more relevant to younger generations who may appear to use and rely more on the online environment, be it for educational purposes, social interaction, entertainment etc.”

The survey asked children whether their digital footprint began even before they started using the internet.

The findings concluded that a majority total of 800 students, some 60% of all students surveyed, believed that their digital footprint first started when their parents or guardians posted photos and videos of them online, as a child.

“In today’s digital era, sharing personal moments and connecting with others has become increasingly effortless,” the GRA said.

“However, it is crucial to be aware of the risks that come with oversharing personal data online.”

“The personal data shared online can sometimes remain online forever. This was recognised by 78%, 67% and 53% of the Year 9, Year 7 and Year 5 students, respectively.”

The GRA added that despite the age restrictions in place particularly with online apps, averaging minimum age 13 years, “younger children engaging online are likely, and probably inadvertently, compromising their privacy and/or exposing their personal data”.

The report said that can lead to cyber bullying, identity theft and blackmail.

The findings in this survey follow a trend seen for years by the GRA which has found that young children are accessing social media.

The GRA said it will continue to monitor students’ habits in future initiatives and, where appropriate, may extend these initiatives to the wider population to further the understanding of data protection and privacy-related matters.

View the full report online via: https://www.gra.gi/data-protection/privacy-awareness/school-campaign

