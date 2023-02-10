For nine citizens receiving British status, Gibraltar is their new home
Nine new British citizens were presented with their certificates after finding their new home in Gibraltar, during a citizenship ceremony presented by the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel. The new citizens gave an oath of allegiance to King Charles before they stood up cited the pledge of loyalty to the United Kingdom. Among the...
