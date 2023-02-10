Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 10th Feb, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

For nine citizens receiving British status, Gibraltar is their new home

By Eyleen Gomez
10th February 2023

Nine new British citizens were presented with their certificates after finding their new home in Gibraltar, during a citizenship ceremony presented by the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel. The new citizens gave an oath of allegiance to King Charles before they stood up cited the pledge of loyalty to the United Kingdom. Among the...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Two Spanish customs officers injured and shots fired during incident on Eastern beach

Thu 2nd Feb, 2023

Local News

Amid diplomatic fallout after Eastern beach incident, stark differences but caution too against treaty backdrop

Mon 6th Feb, 2023

Local News

Tension as McGrail Inquiry considers data breach, defamation ‘threats’ and a change of solicitors

Wed 8th Feb, 2023

Local News

Man arrested after Algeciras knife attacks had been deported from Gibraltar in 2019

Thu 26th Jan, 2023

Local News

Spanish man hit by lorry tailgate dies from injuries

Wed 18th Jan, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th February 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
UK lodges diplomatic protest with Spain over Eastern beach incident

10th February 2023

Local News
Teenager jailed for interfering with vehicles

10th February 2023

Local News
A challenging rehearsal for the worst of scenarios

9th February 2023

Local News
Tension as McGrail Inquiry considers data breach, defamation ‘threats’ and a change of solicitors

8th February 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023