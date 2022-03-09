For one artist, conflict in Europe means now is no time to paint war
As he painted a giant mural inspired by the Battle of Trafalgar last week, urban artist Diego Hernán Rondán had a visceral response to his work. Russian President Vladimir Putin had just days earlier launched an invasion of Ukraine and people were dying. To the artist, painting a war scene felt wrong. “It was an...
