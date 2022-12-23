For Ukrainians who fled war, a hope for peace at Christmas
Ukrainians in Gibraltar who fled war in their country will be remembering their families at home this Christmas and, alongside a hope for peace, have a simple message: “Don’t take anything for granted.” Sitting in Europa Point Cafe, Alina Maslakova and Natasha Victor shared their hope to speak to their families in Ukraine and said...
