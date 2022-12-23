Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 23rd Dec, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

For Ukrainians who fled war, a hope for peace at Christmas

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Gabriella Peralta
23rd December 2022

Ukrainians in Gibraltar who fled war in their country will be remembering their families at home this Christmas and, alongside a hope for peace, have a simple message: “Don’t take anything for granted.” Sitting in Europa Point Cafe, Alina Maslakova and Natasha Victor shared their hope to speak to their families in Ukraine and said...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

A lesson in life and death

Mon 19th Dec, 2022

Local News

Confusion in court as woman jailed for abandoning puppy is granted bail, in decision swiftly reversed

Fri 23rd Dec, 2022

Local News

After FATF decision, European Commission adds Gibraltar to ‘high-risk’ list

Tue 20th Dec, 2022

Local News

Santa cleared for arrival in Gibraltar this Christmas

Fri 23rd Dec, 2022

Local News

Govt issues update on affordable housing projects

Mon 19th Dec, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

23rd December 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Confusion in court as woman jailed for abandoning puppy is granted bail, in decision swiftly reversed

23rd December 2022

Features
Nochebuena

23rd December 2022

Local News
New Ian Serra film ’60 Minutes’ wraps production

21st December 2022

Local News
Govt plan for cycling infrastructure receives opposition support amid concern over rise in vehicle numbers

21st December 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022