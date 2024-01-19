Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 19th Jan, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit

Foreign Office updates Gib travel advice to warn of border delays and checks

By Chronicle Staff
19th January 2024

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has updated its travel advice for Gibraltar, highlighting the possibility of delays at the border with Spain.

The update posted yesterday also advises British travellers as to the stricter post-Brexit entry requirements and provided a link to the frontier cam.

“The Gibraltar-Spain border is a busy external Schengen border and Gibraltar is outside the Customs Union,” the advice said.

“Spanish border checks can cause delays when crossing between Spain and Gibraltar.”

“The Borders and Coastguard Agency has a live camera feed of the queue at the Gibraltar Frontier and up-to-date information on flights arriving and departing at Gibraltar International Airport.”

It linked too to entry requirements for Spain, which include passports issued within 10 years of entry date and valid for at least three months after proposed departure date.

It reminded travellers of the need to get stamped in and out, and of Schengen rules that mean British travellers can only remain in the Schengen area for 90 days in any 180-day period, unless they have EU residency or a visa.

The advice also reminded travellers that they could be asked to provide proof of funds, accommodation and return travel.

“Some travellers have not been able to provide the full documentation asked of them and have had their travel plans disrupted,” it said.

“For all visitors to Spain there are rules on passport validity and special restrictions on what you can and cannot take into Spain, notably meat and milk products.”

“There is no charge to enter or leave Gibraltar. Do not hand over money to anybody claiming there is a charge.”

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltarian selected as top woman leader in fintech

Thu 18th Jan, 2024

Features

Gibraltarian filmmaker to co-produce two locally-based horror films

Thu 18th Jan, 2024

Local News

New plans filed for Haven building

Wed 17th Jan, 2024

Local News

Weather warning issued for tomorrow

Thu 18th Jan, 2024

Brexit

Albares on Gibraltar treaty: ‘We’re close but we have to do it soon’

Fri 19th Jan, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

19th January 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Brexit
Albares on Gibraltar treaty: ‘We’re close but we have to do it soon’

19th January 2024

Brexit
UK ‘steadfast’ in support for Gib and commitment to treaty, Commons told

16th January 2024

Brexit
Socialist MP Ruiz Boix urges treaty negotiators to avoid ‘immovable positions’ in search of deal

16th January 2024

Brexit
Govt to adjust morning border traffic management after lengthy inbound queues

15th January 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024