Sat 9th Sep, 2023

Foreign Secretary on private visit to Gibraltar

Archive image of Chief Minister Fabian Picardo meeting with UK Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly, earlier this year.

By Brian Reyes
9th September 2023

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is in Gibraltar this weekend on a private visit with his family.

Mr Cleverly flew in on Saturday and will be in Gibraltar on National Day, although he will not be participating in the official events in a formal capacity.

A spokesperson for The Convent, the Office of the Governor, confirmed the Foreign Secretary was in Gibraltar with his family.

Mr Cleverly is expected to pay a courtesy call on Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, hosted by the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel.

