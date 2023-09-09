Foreign Secretary on private visit to Gibraltar

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is in Gibraltar this weekend on a private visit with his family.

Mr Cleverly flew in on Saturday and will be in Gibraltar on National Day, although he will not be participating in the official events in a formal capacity.

A spokesperson for The Convent, the Office of the Governor, confirmed the Foreign Secretary was in Gibraltar with his family.

Mr Cleverly is expected to pay a courtesy call on Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, hosted by the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel.