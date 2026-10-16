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Fri 16th Oct, 2026

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Sports

Former Gibraltar women's head coach at the helm in Zimbabwe

By Stephen Ignacio
16th October 2026

Former Gibraltar women’s national coach Stella Gotal has been revealed as the new head coach of Zimbabwe’s women’s national team.
The former Croatian international, who stepped down from her role as Gibraltar women’s head coach this summer after just nine months at the helm, takes up the Zimbabwe post just two months after her departure from Gibraltar.
Gotal is part of the latest programme announced by the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA), aimed at reshaping the future of football in the country. The association has unveiled a comprehensive national team coaching structure designed to establish a clear technical pathway from junior football through to the Warriors and Mighty Warriors.
The coaches were formally introduced in Harare in August, marking what ZIFA described as “more than a series of coaching appointments, but the beginning of a new technical direction for Zimbabwean football”.
Croatian UEFA Pro Licence holder Gotal has been entrusted with the Mighty Warriors, Zimbabwe’s women’s national team, and will be assisted by Arthur Gorejena.
Her departure from Gibraltar has left a void at the helm of women’s football, with an interim team currently in place. The Wales FA is also due to assist in January through a partnership aimed at developing women’s football coaches.

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