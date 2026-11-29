GABBA Senior Men started and finished a long weekend of 8 matches in Cadiz League competitions involving all its 7 teams. The Seniors won on Friday night and early Sunday afternoon, with all the other teams winning in between, except the very young Minibasket team, who went down for the first time.﻿

SENIOR MEN. GABBA 55 (Seb Cassaglia 13, Callum Viñales 12, Mohamed El Yettefti 11) - CB Algeciras 45. [11-12; 13-13; 13-12; 18-8].

A tense and scrappy, low-scoring first-half, was just edged by Algeciras. It was status quo throughout the third quarter with neither team able to break through. It was 39-39 two minutes into the last quarter when Jesse Lagares, top rebounder on the day, scored the basket which signaled the start of what was to be the decisive breakthrough, as GABBA reeled off a 12-1 run in the next 6 minutes. In a low-scoring contest such as this one, it proved to be enough to clinch the win. El Yettefti’s 11 points and 7 rebounds earned him the match MVP valuation.

PASSERELLE BOYS (Under 14). Vejer 12 - GABBA 51 (Ryan Cornelio 16). [2-5; 2-19; 2-10; 6-17].

A big win for our boys, much the same outcome as when the teams met in TSH, with Cornelio once again the leader of the pack.

CADETS (Under 16). Vejer 40 - GABBA 54 (Ben Lejeune 26, Shae Felice 13) [7-18; 11-10; 7-17; 15-9].

This was the second match of the back to back double header against the sporting but very weak teams from the picturesque town of Vejer. A more relaxed performance from GABBA than when the teams met in TSH 5 weeks ago, along with a marked improvement from the hosts, brought up an entertaining contest, although GABBA were never in danger.

MINIBASKET (Under 12). GABBA 57 (Callum Balban 11, Aiden Bret Lima 10) - Portuense 67. [2-14; 13-12; 10-14; 14-8; 2-12; 16-7].

A first defeat for the young boys in their 5th match in the competition left them very disappointed but the discipline ingrained into them by their coaches enabled them to accept that losing forms part of competing. The very skillful visiting team overwhelmed GABBA in the first period, and again in the fifth, doing away with any hope of a revival. Nevertheless, it was a brave effort which will benefit the boys in their continued learning curve.

CADETTES (Under 15). San Fernando 11 - GABBA 61 (Briella Bagu 21, Chloe Balban 20, Lily Mauro 13). [8-17; 1-22; 2-22; 0-0].

Reaching the regulation winning margin of 50 points with a minute left to play in the third quarter just about sums up this one-sided match.

PASSERELLE GIRLS (Under 14). Candray 5 - GABBA 55 (Isabella Garcia 15, Erin Doherty 15). [4-14; 1-28; 0-13; 0-0].

This one-sided match was played on the same court in San Fernando as the Under 15’s (reported above) and was over after 3 minutes of the third quarter.

JUNIOR MEN (Under 18). GABBA 78 (Kayden Garcia 19, Shae Felice 17, Ben Lejeune 15) - Cadiz 70. [25-16; 14-24; 17-14; 22-16].

Having lost away by 5 points, and having an inferior overall points-difference, GABBA needed to win by at least 6 points to end up winners of Group C of Phase 1. This would ensure a place in Group 1 of Phase 2, alongside the winners of the other 5 Groups. As expected, it was a nerve wracking contest. GABBA had the better start, opening up a 9 points’s gap after the first quarter, only to squander it in the second as Cadiz hit back to edge the lead at the break. A 3-pointer from Felice put GABBA ahead early on resumption and they never fell behind, although Cadiz tied the scores a couple of times in the next few minutes. A turning point in the outcome of the contest came early in the last quarter when, with the scoreboard showing 56-56, Evan Lima landed two 3’s in 20 seconds, providing a crucial cushion. GABBA had its biggest lead when 72-60 up with 4 minutes left. Cadiz narrowed the gap to an alarming 7 points on 3 occasions on what had become a cliff hanger but got no closer and, fittingly, it fell to Garcia, MVP of the match, to convert the free-shot which sealed the final score and Group winning outcome.

SENIOR MEN. GABBA 81 (Jack Tunbridge 29, Mohamed El Yettefti 14, Callum Viñales 12, Seb Cassaglia 11, Javi Felice 11) - Arcos 68 [22-23; 16-13; 26-18; 17-14].

Unlike the match against Algeciras, played just over a day earlier, this was a much more open contest, with no less than 12 lead changes in the first-half. It ended with GABBA 2 points up and they gradually took control of the match in the third quarter, which ended with them 10 points up. Arcos tried hard to save the match, reducing GABBA’s lead from 12 to 4 points with 6 minutes to play but Coach Stuart Felice got it tactically right to end up winning all 4 matches played in November. Next match is against leaders Adesa in Sanlucar de Barrameda on Friday, tip-off 8:30 pm.

The irrepressible and often anarchic Tunbridge was in brilliant shooting form: four 3’s from 8 attempts, six 2’s from 9; and 5 of 6 free-shots converted. Now, that’s top class at any level, and he got the match MVP valuation.

El Yettefti added 14 rebounds to his 14 points; Viñales continues in good form with 12 points and 8 rebounds; and Cassaglia and Felice each added 11 points and 6 rebounds to the team figures.