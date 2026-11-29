Lincoln Red Imps saw their unbeaten run come to an end as Europa Point claimed three unexpected points on Sunday.

A 24th-minute goal was enough for Europa Point to celebrate what was arguably the biggest upset of the weekend.

A ball threaded through the middle following a moment of intensity from Europa Point saw Layton find Amador De Magalhaes, who pushed past his marker before squeezing the ball past Garcia Santana.

Lincoln Red Imps searched for an equaliser but were met by a stubborn and determined Europa Point side, which closed down space effectively and absorbed the pressure.

Europa Point, sitting in the bottom half of the table having won just three of their previous ten matches and drawn one, were nevertheless able to inflict Lincoln’s first defeat of the season.

While the result leaves Lincoln Red Imps still at the top of the table, they have now dropped five points in ten matches, compared to St Joseph’s six in nine. St Joseph’s remain unbeaten in the league and are just two points behind Lincoln, with a match still in hand.

Sunday’s result has added renewed spice to the battle at the top of the table, with Lincoln Red Imps and St Joseph’s set to face each other in two weeks’