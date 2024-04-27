Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 27th Apr, 2024

Former Governors say ‘UK must stand by Gib’ in treaty negotiations

Photo by Jean Paul Latin

By Chronicle Staff
26th April 2024

Seven former Governors have penned a letter calling for the UK to safeguard Gibraltar by agreeing a UK/EU treaty that ensures “economies continue to prosper”.

The former Governors, Lord Luce, Sir David Durie, Sir Francis Richards, Lieutenant General Sir Robert Fulton, Vice-Admiral Sir Adrian Johns, Lieutenant Geneml Sir James Dutton, and Lieutenant General Ed Davis signed off the letter which was published in The Times on Thursday.

The letter comes after the latest meeting between treaty negotiators in Brussels, which saw the UK, Gibraltar, Spain and the European Commission agree general political lines on the airport, goods and mobility.

“As former governors of Gibraltar we welcome the positive outcome of the recent meeting between the foreign secretary, his Spanish counterpart, the vice-president of the European Commission and the chief minister of Gibraltar,” the Governors said.

“It is important that this should now be followed rapidly by a UK-EU treaty that would ensure mobility of people and goods across the border at Gibraltar, thus safeguarding the Rock as well as regional economies in Spain.”

“We also welcome the British government's assurance that it will never compromise on the Rock's British sovereignty or the right of its people to self-determination.”

“Gibraltarians have respected the UK's decision to leave the EU but all sides need to find a way forward that ensures that their economies continue to prosper.”

“Gibraltar fully supports British interests, including the military base.”

“Gibraltarians have always stood by the UK and we must stand by them now by concluding these important negotiations.”

