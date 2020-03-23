Former Governors send message of solidarity

Gibraltar’s former Governors wrote a letter of support for the people of Gibraltar “in the face of coronavirus and its economic implications”, urging the UK Government to provide “practical” and “financial” support to help the Rock overcome any challenges.

The letter was published on social media on Tuesday and was signed by former Governors of Gibraltar, including Lord Luce, Sir David Durie, Lieutenant General Sir Robert Fulton, Vice Admiral Sir Adrian Johns, Lieutenant General Sir James Dutton and Lieutenant General Edward Davis.

The former Governors said they hoped it will be of some reassurance that they are “shoulder to shoulder in solidarity” with the Gibraltarians as the Rock faces the virus with “courage and determination”.

“We know that the unshakeable Gibraltarian spirit will ensure that the Rock conquers this crisis,” the letter read.

“Tackling Covid-19 is likely to stretch the resources of the Government and People of Gibraltar just as it is stretching the Government and people of the United Kingdom.”

“We are convinced that it will be important for Her Majesty’s Government in London to do what it can to support Gibraltar at this time.”

“We are therefore urging Her Majesty’s Government to give Gibraltar whatever practical, and where appropriate, financial support it can to help Gibraltar overcome the challenges you face.”

“As proud former Governors, we know that Gibraltar will succeed in beating coronavirus and in doing so, assure the continued progression of the Rock’s prosperity.”

"Admiral Sir Derek Reffell, aged 91, and Field Marshal Sir John Chapple, aged 88, are not included in the letter as they are not on email and therefore it was not possible to get in touch with them before Gibraltar goes into lockdown."

“If they had been, they would have been equally keen to offer their solidarity,” No.6 Convent Place said.