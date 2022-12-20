Former patient’s efforts bring TVs to hospital wards
A fundraiser by former St Bernard’s Hospital patient Naomi Abudarham has resulted in eight televisions, headsets and cables being donated for the ICU and the Rainbow Ward. Ms Abudarham was at the hospital last Friday to present them to Professor Patrick Geoghegan the GHA’s director general. “I contracted RSV and I was quite poorly, so...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here