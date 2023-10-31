Former RG private jailed for ‘revenge’ attempt to run over corporal
A former Royal Gibraltar Regiment private who attempted to run over his superior for ‘revenge’ after an altercation in Devil’s Tower Camp was jailed for four and a half years on Tuesday. Dijavan Gomez Mannion, 30, of Sir William Jackson Grove was convicted by a jury last September of one count of attempted grievous bodily...
