Thu 23rd Jul, 2020

Local News

Four active Covid-19 cases on the Rock

Eyleen Gomez

By Priya Gulraj
23rd July 2020

Two local residents have tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of active cases up to four.

There are currently two residents and two seafarers self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus.

The latest Government of Gibraltar statistics reveal 184 people contracted the virus and 180 have made a full recovery.

A total of 18,869 swabs have been taken with three results pending, with 8,780 swabs taken as part of the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling.

Meanwhile 75 people are currently in self-isolation.

