Four DAMEX-UDEA-GABBA team will play for second time this weekend

By Stephen Ignacio
13th October 2023

GABBA’s youngsters started their participation in Cádiz League competition last weekend, playing under the DAMEX-UDEA-GABBA name.
The Cadets (u16) travelled to Chipiona on Sunday and engaged in a ding-dong battle with the home club which had to be decided in overtime after the tightest of quarters (11-9, 8-10, 10-9, 14-15) threw up a 43-43 draw. Chipiona took the overtime period to grab a 51-45 win. Javi Felice 13, Samir Johnson-Laoudy 12 and Kingsley Sylvester 10 were our top scorers.
The Cadettes (u16), although depleted, bravely engaged in two away matches, giving their all. On Friday evening, they lost 45-16 against Redjam Mergablo in Conil. This only served to spur them on to a much better result on Sunday morning in Ubrique, against C.A.B.U., going down 44-30.
At the same time, on an adjacent court, the Infantiles (u14) faced their baptism of fire, going down 70-38 against C.A.B.U., but certainly not disgracing themselves, Jack Cassaglia their top scorer with 13 points.
The long trip to Ubrique, with both teams and parents together in a large coach, was reportedly a cheerful affair, in spite of the adverse results.
Four youth teams will be involved in their respective competitions of the Cadiz League this weekend, playing as DAMEX-UDEA-GABBA. The programme is as follows:

Saturday, 10:00 am - U16 girls in Algeciras v Cadiz
12:30 pm - U14 boys in Cadiz v Cadiz
18:15 pm - U16 boys in Algeciras v Jerez Blanco
Sunday, 12:00 noon - U12 girls in Algeciras (Periquitos gym) v Portuense.

