Four decades on, Action for Housing thanks those who supported its work
Action for Housing presented Seamus Byrne, as Director of the John Mackintosh Hall, with a plaque that expressed its gratitude for the use of the Hall's meeting rooms over the past 40 years. Marking exactly four decades since Action for Housing held its first meeting, both Henry Pinna and Jaime Felices thanked Mr Byrne and...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here