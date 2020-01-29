Four GMs lead with six points in round seven
by John Saunders Round 7 The leadership in the Gibraltar Masters after round seven, played at the Caleta Hotel on Monday, has now expanded to four players. They are the overnight leader Andrey Esipenko (Russia), who took a half-point bye in this round, David Paravyan (Russia), Wang Hao (China) and Parham Maghsoodloo (Iran), who all...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here