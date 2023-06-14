Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 14th Jun, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Four years later, David Liston finally receives his Gibraltar Medallion of Distinction

By Chronicle Staff
14th June 2023

The Gibraltar Medallion of Distinction was on Monday presented to the Gibraltar Government’s Representative to the United States, David Liston, by the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia.

The presentation was made during a dinner in New York with members of the Gibraltar American Council.

“The decision to award the Medallion was taken in 2019, but logistical issues caused by the pandemic prevented its formal presentation until now,” a spokesman for No.6 Convent Place said.

“The Deputy Chief Minister thanked Mr Liston for his continued service to Gibraltar in the United States of America.”

“This included representing Gibraltar before the United Nations on two occasions as a consequence of the pandemic.”

Mr Liston said that he was deeply honoured at receiving the Medallion and that he was grateful for the privilege of serving Gibraltar.

“My grandparents came to the US from Gibraltar in the 1920s and I am proud to maintain the connection with the Rock in this way,” he said.

The presentation was made at a restaurant owned by Daniel Grace, who is himself of Gibraltarian origin.

Most Read

Local News

Globix director misses court date as liquidators reveal lavish spending

Tue 13th Jun, 2023

Local News

Plans filed for ‘Monument Place and Monument Plaza’

Thu 8th Jun, 2023

Local News

Spain’s UN ambassador highlights UK’s military presence in Gib in speech to C24

Mon 12th Jun, 2023

Local News

Plans filed for 150-room Marriott hotel

Tue 6th Jun, 2023

Local News

Court finds former Commissioner Ian McGrail not guilty of sexual assault

Mon 12th Jun, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th June 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Rachel Williams trains front line public services on domestic abuse

14th June 2023

Local News
Nominations open for 2023 Cultural Awards

14th June 2023

Local News
GMBA office officially opened in Tangier

14th June 2023

Local News
Tangier Cultural Exchange weekend brings together artists across the Strait of Gibraltar

14th June 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023