Four years later, David Liston finally receives his Gibraltar Medallion of Distinction

The Gibraltar Medallion of Distinction was on Monday presented to the Gibraltar Government’s Representative to the United States, David Liston, by the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia.

The presentation was made during a dinner in New York with members of the Gibraltar American Council.

“The decision to award the Medallion was taken in 2019, but logistical issues caused by the pandemic prevented its formal presentation until now,” a spokesman for No.6 Convent Place said.

“The Deputy Chief Minister thanked Mr Liston for his continued service to Gibraltar in the United States of America.”

“This included representing Gibraltar before the United Nations on two occasions as a consequence of the pandemic.”

Mr Liston said that he was deeply honoured at receiving the Medallion and that he was grateful for the privilege of serving Gibraltar.

“My grandparents came to the US from Gibraltar in the 1920s and I am proud to maintain the connection with the Rock in this way,” he said.

The presentation was made at a restaurant owned by Daniel Grace, who is himself of Gibraltarian origin.