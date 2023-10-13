Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 13th Oct, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Franco congratulates Picardo, hopes for Gibraltar treaty soon

By Chronicle Staff
13th October 2023

The mayor of La Línea, Juan Franco, has sent his congratulations to Gibraltar’s Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, for his electoral victory.

Mr Franco described himself as happy that “in a moment as important as this, when I hope that the final Brexit negotiations will begin, Gibraltar’s representative will remain the same”.

“I hope that the Government of Gibraltar is constituted soon, and also that it is constituted in Spain so that the Brexit negotiations, which are so important to us, can recommence,” he said.

Mr Franco made reference to Mr Picardo’s knowledge of the material being discussed and his experience in the negotiations thus far, saying that the development was, in his eyes, a positive one.

On a personal note, Mr Franco expressed his support for Mr Picardo.

“On purely personal terms, I believe we have a friendship after so much time working together and I am glad for him,” he said.

The mayor went on to offer words of encouragement to the leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi, wishing him better fortune in future elections.

Concluding, Mr Franco highlighted the high voter participation in Gibraltar, at 76%, the efficiency of Gibraltar’s electoral system and the fact that the result was a very close one.

Most Read

Local News

Alliance secures win in tight election with 95% of vote counted

Fri 13th Oct, 2023

Local News

Gibraltar votes today in hotly-contested general election

Thu 12th Oct, 2023

Local News

Polling stations busy and turnout up as election gets under way

Thu 12th Oct, 2023

Local News

Dame Judi Dench picks Hook in ‘Portrait Artist of the Decade’

Wed 4th Oct, 2023

Local News

GSLP/Liberals win in knife edge election

Fri 13th Oct, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th October 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
New Government sworn in at The Convent

13th October 2023

Local News
Royal Navy ships bound for Israel support operation dock in Gibraltar

13th October 2023

Local News
GSLP/Liberals win in knife edge election

13th October 2023

Local News
Alliance secures win in tight election with 95% of vote counted

13th October 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023