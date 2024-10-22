Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 22nd Oct, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit

Franco drums up support for Brexit demo: ‘We don’t want another 1969’

Photos courtesy of La Linea city council

By Chronicle Staff
22nd October 2024

In the morning rush hour on Tuesday, cross-border commuters were handed leaflets by La Linea’s mayor, Juan Franco, with a stark message: “We don’t want another 1969.”

Mr Franco, accompanied by other city councillors, was drumming up support for a mass demonstration on Friday.

The leaflets prepared by La Linea’s city council underscored the need for a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar’s that guaranteed frontier fluidity vital to so many people and businesses on both sides of the border.

“We don't want another repetition of 1969, when the closure of the border plunged the city into misery,” the leaflet states, adding that the economic and social impact of ‘no deal’ “would be devastating”.

La Linea’s city council views Friday’s demonstration as “a historic march to demand an immediate solution to the serious problems affecting the city”.

A failure to reach a treaty for Gibraltar would “threaten the economic stability of thousands of families and businesses.”

“What’s at stake is not just some people’s futures, but the wellbeing and dignity of the city as a whole,” the leaflet states.

Mr Franco said the demonstration seeks to impress on negotiators the need to reach a treaty agreement as soon as possible.

But it will also call for specific contingency measures for La Linea in the event a deal cannot be reached.

The city council is also demanding investment in infrastructure for La Linea and “urgent measures” to safeguard workers, businesses and pensioners to “avoid the city being forgotten as in the past”.

Tuesday’s initiative at the border is just one of several public awareness events planned throughout the week ahead of the demonstration, which will start at 8pm on Friday departing from Plaza Fariñas and heading to the border with Gibraltar.

“The demonstration is not against anyone, but rather seeks special measures for our city to address the difficult situation we are facing,” Mr Franco said.

“There is a lot at stake.”

Most Read

Local News

Completion pushed back for affordable homes

Mon 21st Oct, 2024

UK/Spain News

La Linea gears up to make itself heard in Friday’s Brexit demo

Mon 21st Oct, 2024

Local News

BA passengers left stranded after Spanish border guards refuse entry

Wed 9th Oct, 2024

Sports

England and Spain U21s to face each other in La Línea friendly

Tue 22nd Oct, 2024

Local News

Northern Defences set for £4million private investment

Wed 16th Oct, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd October 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Brexit
La Linea mayor rallies support for pro-treaty demonstration

17th October 2024

Brexit
Gibraltar ‘at the heart’ of UK’s reset of EU relations, Thomas-Symonds says

15th October 2024

Brexit
As Lammy meets EU foreign ministers, Albares says Gib deal must figure in UK/EU reset

14th October 2024

Brexit
Friday border chaos puts focus on treaty talks as CM warns against Spanish ‘pressure tactics’

11th October 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024