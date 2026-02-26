Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Brexit

Franco says treaty ‘a historic turning point’ but calls for ‘more detail’ 

By Guest Contributor
26th February 2026

by Maria Jesus Corrales

The Mayor of La Línea, Juan Franco, described the agreement on Gibraltar as a “historic turning point” for the city’s day-to-day life, describing it as “a total change of paradigm” with “fundamental economic repercussions”, especially for the 15,500 cross-border workers in Gibraltar.  

However, he said there was a lack of clarity on key issues such as pensions and the environment.  

He called for “more detail” on the mechanisms for implementation.  

At a press conference, Mr Franco highlighted what he described as the “real opportunities” and “structural normalisation” the agreement would bring to La Línea, given its intense human and economic links with Gibraltar.  

He said the city council was still studying the text, which he described as “lengthy and dense”.  

With that caveat - and until it has been fully analysed - he added: “We will be vigilant, active, leading and assertive” over how it is implemented.  

Above all, he said, this applied to areas where he currently sees less “detail”.  

Mr Franco cited the social fund for workers, infrastructure for La Línea, the environment and the pensions system as examples.  

“La Línea, on its own, cannot take on the costs of increased flows” it will receive as a designated customs post under the new legal framework.  

He criticised the Spanish Government for not including in the text any economic compensation for La Línea to address the implications the treaty would have for the city’s day-to-day running, drawing a comparison with the arrangements in Rota linked to the US naval base.  

Mr Franco also said the city council will formally request to take part in the agreement’s monitoring bodies “independently of the Mancomunidad de Municipios”.  

He will also seek specific funding to offset these pressures and said: “We are not going to allow ourselves to continue being a border without resources.”  

Finally, Mr Franco appealed for institutional responsibility, calling for the Spanish state and the Andalusian regional government to coordinate a plan that includes investment in education and social services, and the possible creation of a special tax zone to ensure the agreement is not just a “historic achievement on paper”.  

He concluded by reaffirming his determination for La Línea to be “part of the solution” and to become a modern conurbation alongside Gibraltar, something he said would strengthen certain demands, such as the case for a railway station.  

