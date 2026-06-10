Court hears of parents’ anguish over former teacher’s messages to son
By Brian Reyes and Gabriella Ramagge The mother of a complainant in the trial of a former teacher and Scout leader accused of sexual offences against children fought back tears in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, as she described discovering messages between the defendant and her son. Speaking from the witness stand, she described looking at...
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