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Wed 10th Jun, 2026

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Local News

Court hears of parents’ anguish over former teacher’s messages to son  

Archive image of Gibraltar's Supreme Court. Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
10th June 2026

By Brian Reyes and Gabriella Ramagge  The mother of a complainant in the trial of a former teacher and Scout leader accused of sexual offences against children fought back tears in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, as she described discovering messages between the defendant and her son.  Speaking from the witness stand, she described looking at...

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