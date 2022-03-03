Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 3rd Mar, 2022

Free postal services to support Ukraine

By Chronicle Staff
3rd March 2022

As from Wednesday the Royal Gibraltar Post Office will waive postage charges for mail addressed to Ukraine.

Additional to letters and registered mail, the Royal Gibraltar Post Office is also offering free postage for humanitarian aid parcels under 5kgs.

All parcels and letters need to be brought in by the sender to the Royal Gibraltar Post Office in Main Street.

Parcels will need to have a completed Custom Declaration form listing its contents.

The staff at the Post Office will be there to assist.

“This is another example and further demonstration that Gibraltar stands close with Ukraine,” the Minister for Postal Services, Vijay Daryanani, said.

“We will do everything possible to show our support and are working closely with different departments to identify all the ways to make this happen. Communicating with friends and families during these difficult moments is crucial and we will therefore do everything that we can to help.”

