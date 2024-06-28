Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 28th Jun, 2024

FreetheKnee24 set to take place on July 26

By Chronicle Staff
28th June 2024

To help raise awareness within our local community and support Prostate Cancer Gibraltar, GFSC are asking the public to wear shorts or skirts on Friday, July 26 and show support by taking a photograph of 'freed knees', sharing it on Facebook or Twitter and tagging @GibFSC and #FreetheKnee24.

With the generosity of the local community #FreeTheKnee has donated over £35,000 to Prostate Cancer Gibraltar over the last few years.

“ Importantly, these donations have contributed towards the essential Transperineal MRI Fusion Guided Biopsy medical equipment at St Bernard's Hospital, able to obtain accurate biopsies of the prostate,” said a statement from GFSC.

“Additionally, as well as men, equipment purchased has also benefitted women within our community such as using the trans-abdominal USS probes in-clinic imaging of kidneys and renal stones.”

“Without your kind donations we wouldn't be where we are today and although we've come a long way, there is still more to do in Gibraltar.”

Contact staff.committee@fsc.gi for details on how to donate.

