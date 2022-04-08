Fresh from Ukraine, retired Irish officer aiding orphans in crisis visits Gibraltar
Two weeks ago, retired Irish superintendent Ken Pennington was aiding orphans to escape the conflict in Ukraine, and this week he was in Gibraltar to tell his story. Mr Pennington told those attending the European Confederation of Police (EuroCOP) conference in the Sunborn Hotel about the devastation caused by the conflict and how human traffickers...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here