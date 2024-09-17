Freshers’ fair highlights international interest in University of Gibraltar
Students from around the globe enrolled into the University of Gibraltar last week, getting a taste of local life as they prepared to embark on the next steps of their education. Over 150 undergraduate and taught postgraduate students enrolled during welcome week, of which 50% are international students. The freshers’ fair within the welcome week...
