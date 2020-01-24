Friend of Gibraltar Lewis Pugh swims under Antarctic ice sheet for climate change awareness
By Eyleen Gomez and agencies UN Patron of the Oceans, Lewis Pugh, has become the first person to swim under an Antarctic ice sheet, wearing just a pair of trunks, cap and goggles. Mr Pugh, 50, swam for 10 minutes and 17 seconds in the river underneath the melting ice sheet. The swim formed part...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here