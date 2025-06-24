From CATS to candid memoirs, Wayne Sleep to headline Literary Festival roster

Wayne Sleep, who famously danced with Princess Diana as a surprise present for King Charles’ 37th birthday, will headline this year’s Gibraltar Literary Festival.

Mr Sleep danced with Diana in 1985 at the Royal Opera House and is also known for dancing with ballet legends Rudolf Nureyev and Margot Fonteyn, and partying with Freddie Mercury.

He is famed for originating the iconic role of Mr Mistoffelees in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s original musical CATS.

Mr Sleep will speak about how, behind the visible glitz and glamour, he always felt like an outsider and reveals the difficulties of living through the AIDs epidemic.

He was also the shortest principal dancer to ever get into the Royal Ballet and he will recount how he had to spin twice as fast and jump twice as high to succeed.

This year’s 13 confirmed speakers were announced by the Minister for Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, and GCS Chief Cultural Officer Seamus Byrne.

Mr Santos said details of more headliners will be announced at a later date, and described Mr Sleep as an icon on the musical theatre stage.

“The essence of this festival is that it caters for all different types of personalities, it's not a one-themed festival, it has a focus on all different types of subject matter because we have a wide range of interests here in Gibraltar,” Mr Santos said.

Further speakers include Katherine Carter on her latest book ‘Churchill’s Citadel – Chartwell and the Gathering’s Before the Storm’, therapist and author Sally Baker on health and wellbeing ‘The Getting of Resilience from the Inside Out’, and author, journalist, radio and TV presenter, John Suchet on his book dedicated to the life of the composer Beethoven.

Stand-up comedian and author Ian Moore will present his latest publication ‘Death in Le

Jardin’ and other cosy mysteries, journalist and broadcaster Jenny Kleeman will be in conversation with GBC CEO James Neish on her latest book ‘The Price of Life’, and psychologist and writer Dr Terri Apter will speak on her book ‘Grandparenting’.

Gibraltarian artist Christian Hook will discuss his new series ‘Electronic Paintings’ as recently featured at the London’s National Portrait Gallery.

Sunday Times best seller Mannie Coe will return to Gibraltar to speak about his latest book, namely recovery and healing from abuse and trauma, and Ambassador for Alzheimer’s UK, Scott Mitchell, will speak on his book ‘By Your Side’ detailing his life with his late wife Dame Barbara Windsor.

Crime writer Thomas Hindle who specialises in writing whodunits will present his latest book ‘Murder on Lake Garda’.

ADHD activist and founder of UNILAD and LAD Bible, Alex Partridge will present ‘Now it all Makes Sense: How an ADHD Diagnosis Brought Clarity to My Life’.

Gibraltarian freelance sports journalist and winner of the Tom Perrotta Prize, Molly McElwee, will present her publication ‘Building Champions’. Ms McElwee has spent more than five years as a sportswriter for the Daily Telegraph, with a key focus on women’s sports and tennis.

Mr Santos also launched a rebranded website with a fresh look on Friday.

He added that after over a decade the Festival will be freshened up.

“We are trying to bring some more interactive sessions, some will be in the same structure, but with a fresher look,” he said.

“We're trying to really push this internationally because we've realised that we have a lot of people that come from across the border, very organically, and we have promoted it abroad, but this time we really want to release it now.”

“We've been working with some tour operators in the UK who can offer it as a package.”

“I know that local hotels are also very interested in making that happen, and we've seen that in the past, we've seen more and more day trips coming over for it, but we want to try and make it into overnight stays.”

“We also have a whole series, these are just the first 12, we have the big school programme, we also have fringe events, we have another 12 writers, and we also have a series of fringe events.”

“So other events will be happening at the same time, and feature local authors and other literature-related events.”

He added that there will be a major marketing campaign as from July 1 to attract an international audience.

Mr Santos thanked GCS and the Gibraltar Tourist Board for collaborating on this project, adding that this year the Mr Byrne will lead as the Festival Director.

He explained that this year logistics and marketing will fall under the Tourist Board and event organising will fall under GCS.

“The difference is that before the festival director has come from the tourist board, and now the festival director comes from culture, but it works more or less in the same way,” Mr Santos said.