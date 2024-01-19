From Gib to Morocco: Two PCs bound for communities hit by earthquake

The Strait of Gibraltar Association has facilitated the donation of two desktop computers by entities in Gibraltar to the British Moroccan Society.

The handover ceremony took place as Steven Marin, Secretary of the Strait of Gibraltar Association, presented the desktops to Mina Metioui, Chairperson of the British Moroccan Society in Morocco.

“These desktop computers are destined for associations in villages that were profoundly affected by the devastating earthquake that struck Morocco on September 8, 2023,” the Association said in a statement.

“The contribution aims to assist in rebuilding efforts and support communities that have faced significant challenges in the aftermath of the natural disaster.”

“The generous donation by Gibraltar entities signifies a collaborative effort to provide tangible assistance to those in need, and these two desktop computers are part of a total donation of six to be donated to the Moroccan associations.”

“The Strait of Gibraltar Association, committed to fostering cooperation and goodwill between Gibraltar and Morocco, is honoured to play a role in channelling support to the affected regions.”