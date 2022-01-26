From music to birdwatching, Robert Perez birding journey
Robert Perez may be known for his music but his passion for birdwatching coupled with photography is also something he increasingly is becoming more well known for. His love for birds goes back to when he was 11 years old and a birdwatcher who was part of his family introduced him to birding and birdwatching...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here