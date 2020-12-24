Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 24th Dec, 2020

From Texas to Dubai, locals abroad describe their Covid Christmas

By Eyleen Gomez
24th December 2020

Gibraltarians spending their Christmas overseas, from Texas to Dubai, have shared how the Covid-19 pandemic has altered their plans. Mukesh Jaswani will be spending the Christmas season with his wife Seema in Texas, USA. “Covid here in Texas has been pretty bad and considering we are not far from the border that does affect people...

