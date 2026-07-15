Frontier Gates Open: December 15, 1982

by Gibraltar Chronicle Photographer, Johnny Bugeja

Looking back through my photographic archive, some images still stir powerful emotions. They are more than photographs; they are reminders of a painful chapter in Gibraltar's history when families were separated by the closure of the frontier.

For years, relatives gathered on opposite sides of the fence, shouting news of births, marriages, illnesses and deaths through the wire mesh. Children, proudly dressed in their First Holy Communion outfits, were lifted up so that grandparents and other loved ones could catch a glimpse of them. These are scenes that no Gibraltarian who witnessed them will ever forget.

One photograph in particular has always remained with me. It shows an elderly Gibraltarian lady being allowed to walk through the closed frontier gates into Spain. She became the first person permitted to cross on foot after twelve years of closure, having been granted special humanitarian permission to attend her sister's funeral. It was a deeply moving moment and was later followed by a small number of similar crossings for close family bereavements.

In the months leading up to the reopening, there was growing optimism following discussions between British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and Spanish Prime Minister Leopoldo Calvo-Sotelo. An earlier reopening, planned for April 1982, had been abandoned because of the Falklands War, but hope remained that the frontier would soon reopen.

On the night of 15 December 1982, I joined fellow photographers on the roof of the Customs House. At the stroke of midnight, after fourteen years of closure, the frontier gates finally reopened. Thousands of people had gathered on both sides of the border, and as the key was turned, the emotion was overwhelming. Families and lifelong friends embraced after years of enforced separation. It was an unforgettable night of joy, relief and celebration.

I feel privileged to have witnessed and recorded these historic moments. My photographs captured not only the reopening of a frontier, but also the reunion of families and friends whose lives had been divided by politics for far too long.