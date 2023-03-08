Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 8th Mar, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Full application filed for 15-storey mixed-use project on Devil’s Tower Road

Images by Arc Designs

By Eyleen Gomez
8th March 2023

The developer behind a proposed 15-storey mixed-use development on Devil’s Tower Road has filed a full planning application after receiving outline permission last October. The development is situated between Devil’s Tower Road and Forbes Road on the former Coviran site. When outline permission was granted six members of the DPC voted in favour in a...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

Spain’s airport move raises eyebrows in Brussels

Mon 6th Mar, 2023

Local News

Man faces money laundering and tax evasion charges linked to £22m in undeclared tobacco sales

Tue 7th Mar, 2023

Local News

Search is on for next Governor of Gibraltar

Tue 7th Mar, 2023

Brexit

With treaty talks in ‘decisive phase’, Madrid acknowledges ‘no deal’ Brexit would be ‘negative’ for Campo

Mon 6th Mar, 2023

Local News

Plans filed for new 34-floor building on Devil’s Tower Road

Sun 26th Feb, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

8th March 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Plans filed for rural cabin project in Lewis’ Battery

8th March 2023

Opinion & Analysis
#SophieSays Trade secrets from Main Street

8th March 2023

Local News
Search is on for next Governor of Gibraltar

7th March 2023

Local News
Man faces money laundering and tax evasion charges linked to £22m in undeclared tobacco sales

7th March 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023