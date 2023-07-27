Full planning permission approved for Marriott Hotel during long DPC meeting
Full planning permission was granted for the new 150-bedroom branded four-star Marriott Courtyard 12 storey hotel in Marina Bay during Thursday’s meeting of the Development and Planning Commission. However, it was not approved unanimously, with three members voting against and one abstaining. In addition, it was also subject to an objector from nearby Tradewinds. The...
